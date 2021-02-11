Ciara Gushes Over Russell Wilson, Says The Father In Him ‘Is By Far One Of The Things That Makes Him Most Sexy’

Ciara and Russell Wilson are two of the cover stars for GQ‘s Modern Lovers issue.

The pair discuss their relationship with the magazine, with Ciara saying how it’s a “beautiful” thing to watch Wilson as a father.

The couple share 3-year-old daughter Sienna and 6-month-old son Win. Ciara also shares son Future, 6, with her ex Future.

Credit: Micaiah Carter/GQ

The musician gushes over how beautiful it is to watch her husband with the kids, including when he’s changing diapers.

“He’s obviously really beautiful to me in every way,” she says, “but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him the most sexy to me. Hot. To me it’s hot.”

Wilson says of raising Future, “When I got to meet [his then-nine-month old step-son] Future, he was young. And the reality was that for me it was a blessing and an opportunity to really hopefully be there for him every day and try to care for him in a way that was important for me, that I always wanted someone to do for me. Like my dad did for me.”

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback says of the couple’s communication skills, “I’m a quarterback, so I like talking. I like talking about plays. I like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this idea? This strategy?’ ‘Hey, what do you think about this for the kids?’ Ciara, she’s an entertainer. She runs the show. She is the show. So for both of us, we have our beautiful flow of dialogue, constantly. And that could be all the way from our kids to, you know, the next business decision that we’re doing.”

Wilson also discusses racial inequality, telling the mag: “It weighs heavy. You have these two beautiful kids at the time, and then another one in Ciara’s stomach here, about to pop out. And knowing that your three beautiful brown-skinned kids: It could be them.”

Read the full story, “The Perfect Couple” by Zach Baron on GQ.com and in GQ’s Modern Love issue.