Brandy, Bernadette Peters And ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ Cast Virtually Reunite

Ahead of its arrival on Disney+ this week, the cast of 1997’s “Rodger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” joined together for a virtual reunion.

EW gathered the stars of the musical – Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (Prince Christopher), Whoopi Goldberg (Queen Constantina), Victor Garber (King Maximillian), Jason Alexander (Lionel), Bernadette Peters (Stepmother) and Veanne Cox (Calliope) – to reminisce about the groundbreaking fairytale adaptation.

“It was an honour to be part of something so wonderful back then, and even now, and it was multicultural, and it was just so wonderful that children were watching it could just enjoy it and all the different kinds of people that were in it, and not even question it,” Peters says of the musical, which also featured Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother.

Add Brandy: “It was a game-changer, like it was just so different, and it just gave everyone an opportunity to just play these iconic characters, and see it in a different way. It was just so magical.”

Twenty-five years later, Alexander says the movie is still resonating with fans.

“It does come up when you meet people often, and they talk about this particular ‘Cinderella‘, and they claim it, and they go ‘Brandy was my Cinderella’,” he explains.

And for Canadian-born Garber, now is the perfect time to introduce a whole new set of viewers to the musical via Disney+.

“It’s the perfect time for it to come out. This is the perfect time,” he says. “There are no mistakes, this is the time.”

“Cinderella” is will begin streaming on Disney+ on Feb. 12.