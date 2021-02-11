Ricky Martin Named National Spokesperson For onePULSE Foundation

Ricky Martin is taking on a new role.

The Latin heartthrob is joining the onePULSE Foundation team as their new national spokesperson. onePULSE is “a nonprofit helping to manage the design and construction of the permanent national memorial and museum dedicated to the Pulse nightclub tragedy.”

Martin’s first job as spokesperson is helping the foundation launch its latest campaign, OUTLOVE Hate which kicks off Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. OUTLOVE Hate participants can upload a selfie on OUTLOVEHATE.COM and make a commitment to the onePULSE mission.

“I’m excited to assist onePULSE Foundation with engagement and awareness-building opportunities as they build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum,” Martin said in a statement to ET Canada. “The OUTLOVE HATE campaign is the perfect way to start our partnership. I ask everyone to join our movement, commit to change and share the love, starting on Valentine’s Day.”

We are excited to announce @ricky_martin as our National Spokesperson! Our partnership kicks off with the launch of the OUTLOVE HATE campaign on Valentine’s Day. "I ask everyone to join our movement, commit to change and share the love." https://t.co/u2GfH2SU7S pic.twitter.com/0yNQwyAvW8 — onePULSE Foundation (@onePULSEorg) February 11, 2021

“We are thrilled to have one of the best-selling international music artists of all time join our Pulse family as a national spokesperson,” added Earl Crittenden, onePULSE Foundation board chair. “His global platform allows us to share our mission with even more audiences, ensuring Pulse’s legacy of love lives on forever.”

In 2016, a shooter killed 49 people and wounded 53 more in a mass shooting inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.