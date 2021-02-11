Blake Shelton Loves Being A Stepdad To Gwen Stefani’s Kids: ‘I Love My Stepfather’

Blake Shelton loves being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s children, and he has a good role model in his own life.

Shelton, 44, dished to KFROG’s “The Ride with Kimo & Heather” about his role as stepdad to Stefani’s three sons Kingston James McGregor, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 6.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?” he says. “I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious.”

The reality is Shelton does not think too hard about it because the country crooner is loving this stage of his life.

