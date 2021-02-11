‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Will End With A Shortened Season 8, Cast Reacts

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will indeed air season eight, but the show’s final outing is being trimmed short.

The popular NBC comedy will broadcast its eighth and final season with 10 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will not return until the 2021-2022 broadcast season. Ten is the lowest number of episodes ever ordered for a season of the Andy Samberg-led program.

“Sources say NBC opted to delay ‘Brooklyn”s return in order to give the beloved and award-winning comedy a proper sendoff,” according to the publication. “Rather than bury it in August, NBC will use the Olympics to market the final season and give the show a big promotional push for an expected 2021-22 premiere.”

Samberg told People in April that show writers are facing the significant challenge of tone and context for season eight, following the death of George Floyd who was killed by police in the U.S. in May – sparking Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

“The writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward,” Samberg, who is also an executive producer, said in July. “[Everyone is] discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally okay about? I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has won one of four Primetime Emmy nominations, plus both of its Golden Globe nods; the show had previously aired on Fox for five seasons before being cancelled and subsequently picked up by NBC.

Following the news of the show coming to an end, series co-creator Dan Goor and members of the cast took to social media to share their reactions.

"The way I see it, if this is to be our last ride then let us go out in a blaze of glory." pic.twitter.com/HBVVV5cRJc — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) February 11, 2021

It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy. I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot! 🚨❤️ https://t.co/WsbCyhr5WC — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) February 11, 2021

I love this man, I love this group, and I love that I got to be a part of this. https://t.co/GHxREXeNlw — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) February 11, 2021

Brooklyn Nine-Nine was my first narrative writing job. I’m grateful to have written on the last two seasons and looking forward to the last season, in which I got to co-wrote the season premiere, to air in the fall. https://t.co/1CmagVzEpa — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) February 11, 2021

This is something I'll probably never be able to say again, but I spent 7 years on one show and it was the best experience of my life. From picking up lunches as an Office PA, to writing for the final season, and everything in between… thank you Brooklyn Nine-Nine. https://t.co/Aa9q6WFAhh — Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) February 11, 2021