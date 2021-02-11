Rachael Ray Shares Her Mantra For Making 2021 A Better Year

Rachael Ray is thinking positive.

In the new issue of her magazine Rachael Ray In Season, the chef and host of Global’s “The Rachael Ray Show” shares what she’s learned over the last year and her mantra for 2021.

“Our light was dimmed a bit by the events of the last year,” she says. “But as I’ve been saying most of my life, not just in 2020 but since I was in my 20s: Every day you can flip the switch on in your own life.”

She added, “I’m determined, after a hard last year, to feel more joy during this one. And to spread it around!”

Rachael Ray. Photo: Silja Magg for Rachel Ray In Season

Ray also talks about how she’s approaching Valentine’s Day in a refreshing new way.

“I have so many single friends that I asked too often, ‘How’s your dating situation going?’ Since sheltering at home and meeting new people don’t really jibe, I finally learned to stop asking. I just sent extra love their way in the form of good food and Zoom cook-alongs,” she says.

Looking ahead to spring, Ray says, “You know I’m a big winter girl. I do not like it when the temperature hits 60, so I don’t tend to get excited for spring. But this year for the first time I can say that I am really looking forward to the first warm days and seeing proof of life again. A fresh, green planet is going to be the glimmer that starts us on our way to a better life, a better collective consciousness.”

