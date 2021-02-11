Bella Hadid Stuns In Michael Kors Spring 2021 Ad Campaign

Bella Hadid is the face of MICHAEL by Michael Kors and its new Spring campaign.

Starring alongside Mayowa Nicholas, Heejung Park and Salomon Diaz, Hadid frolicked around New York City in a short film by famed music video director Matty Peacock and still images by New York photographer Jason Kim.

The Spring line was inspired by fashion icon Diana Vreeland’s famous line, “The eye has to travel.”

Photos: Jason Kim/Michael Kors

“As Diana Vreeland famously said, ‘the eye has to travel’—and during these times when we might not be able to experience new destinations, we have to find other ways to change our eye and imagine different possibilities,” designer Michael Kors said in a statement.

He added, “Whether it’s looking back at old photos, flipping through a travel book or visiting places in your city or neighbourhood, we all need that momentary escape to decompress and feel inspired.”

According to a press release, the looks from the spring campaign “blend on-the-go cool with city polish. Splashes of colour pop against laid-back denim, chic outerwear and bold stripes.”

The global MK campaign debuts later this month.