Ryan Reynolds Introduces New Mascot ‘Sugar Panda’ In A Campaign To Get People To Kick Their Sugar Habits

Meet Ryan Reynolds’ new alter ego, Sugar Panda.

On Wednesday, the Canadian actor introduced Twitter followers to his new sugar-addicted “little friend” in a campaign to get people to help kick their sugar habits.

“Sugar is the enemy” the actor tweeted along with a video announcing a partnership between his marketing firm Maximum Effort and no-sugar cookie-maker HighKey.

Introduced in the Twitter clip, Sugar Panda’s backstory is a dark one. A former spokespanda for major sugar brands through the 1990s, his career came to an abrupt end when accused of sugar embezzlement charges. Now looking for work, Sugar Panda “remains a skeptic of the science, indicating too much added sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes and heart disease,” according to a press release.

“Sugar Panda doesn’t have a problem. He’s fine and can stop any time,” the mascot claims, though evidence points to the contrary in a cautionary tale of what can happen when we eat too much sugar.

The Leprechaun. The Elves. The Rabbit. We’ve all chased them. The point? Sugar is the enemy and it’s time for a new cartoon mascot. So say hello to my little friend… @highkeysnacks and @MaximumEffort pic.twitter.com/Tadu1neQFz — Wryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 10, 2021

Reynolds has followed up his intro to Sugar Panda with a new video, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sugar Panda is just the latest creation for Reynolds and Maximum Effort. They recently released a Match.com ad featuring a new re-recording by Taylor Swift and a hilarious post-partum PSA called “no d*cks”.