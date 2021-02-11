First Look At Revival Of ‘Wipeout’ With New Hosts John Cena & Nicole Byer

Television’s wackiest extreme sports competition is returning to TV, with a new network and new hosts, and fans now have a first look at the new revival.

TVLine reports “Wipeout” will be debuting this spring on TBS, several years after it was cancelled after a seven-season run on ABC.

Tapped to host this new iteration of the series are WWE great John Cena and “Nailed It” host Nicole Byer, with Camille Kostek providing sideline reporting.

As viewers of the original will recall, the series tasks contestants to tackle an insane moving obstacle course designed to send falling them off and crashing down to earth — particularly the show’s signature big red balls.

“’Wipeout’ is the show that quarantine has been begging for… it has something for everyone in the family,” TBS exec Corie Henson said in a statement.

“John and Nicole are the best pairing of 2021 and together with Camille, they bring the perfect balance of wit and cheerleading,” Henson added. “We’ve created an edgier version of the original that fuses extreme athleticism with laugh-out-loud moments that fans of the show will be talking about long after the episode airs.”

The new-and-improved “Wipeout” premieres Thursday, April 1.