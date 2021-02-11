Birthday Wishes From Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman And More Roll In For ‘Queen’ Laura Dern

Click to share this via email

Laura Dern is feeling the love today.

Social media celebrations for the Oscar-winning actress, who is celebrating her 54th birthday on Thursday, came rolling in.

Sharing a photo of herself and “Queen” Dern, Reese Witherspoon’s sweet shoutout read, “Time to celebrate this queen @lauradern! Happy Birthday to my bonus sister / my comedy inspiration / my empathy guide for the universe / my partner in all big schemes. I’m so happy you were born today! 💫💓 ”

Nicole Kidman was next, sharing her own post to her Instagram story, writing, “Love you so much my darling friend.”

Courteney Cox also celebrated her longtime friend, sharing a couple of throwback photos of their friendship, “I couldn’t love this girl more! Happy birthday, LD!”

Another famous friend, and co-star, Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of Dern’s past appearance on her show.

Happy birthday to my friend Laura Dern,” she captioned the clip. “Why are you so dern cool?”

Happy birthday to my friend @LauraDern! Why are you so dern cool? pic.twitter.com/QYM49qi39n — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2021

See some of Dern’s other birthday tributes below:

.@LauraDern, you’re one of a kind and I find myself in awe at all you do on screen and in life — you make an indelible impact on all those around you. To know you is to love you! Happy Birthday 💕⁣ 📸: @vanityfair pic.twitter.com/qhRQTV4bBa — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) February 11, 2021

Happy birthday to @LauraDern. Hope you have the best day! So grateful for these years of friendship ✨ pic.twitter.com/uJgAHY2rEj — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) February 10, 2021

“We are the spark that will light the fire that will restore the Republic.” Happy Birthday to the unstoppable Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, @lauradern. pic.twitter.com/Vokb75RNJF — Star Wars (@starwars) February 10, 2021