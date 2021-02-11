Birthday Wishes From Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman And More Roll In For ‘Queen’ Laura Dern

By Aynslee Darmon.

Laura Dern. Photo: Getty Images
Laura Dern is feeling the love today.

Social media celebrations for the Oscar-winning actress, who is celebrating her 54th birthday on Thursday, came rolling in.

Sharing a photo of herself and “Queen” Dern, Reese Witherspoon’s sweet shoutout read, “Time to celebrate this queen @lauradern! Happy Birthday to my bonus sister / my comedy inspiration / my empathy guide for the universe / my partner in all big schemes. I’m so happy you were born today! 💫💓 ”

Nicole Kidman was next, sharing her own post to her Instagram story, writing, “Love you so much my darling friend.”

Courteney Cox also celebrated her longtime friend, sharing a couple of throwback photos of their friendship, “I couldn’t love this girl more! Happy birthday, LD!”

Another famous friend, and co-star, Ellen DeGeneres shared a video of Dern’s past appearance on her show.

Happy birthday to my friend Laura Dern,” she captioned the clip. “Why are you so dern cool?”

See some of Dern’s other birthday tributes below:

