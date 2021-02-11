Chrissy Teigen Makes An Uncertain Debut On TikTok: ‘Am I Doing This Right?’

She’s already the queen of Twitter, and now Chrissy Teigen is ready to put her unique stamp on another social media app.

On Thursday, Teigen took her first tentative steps into the world of TikTok, posting a trio of videos in which she tries to figure out how best to TikTok.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reminisces About Miami Fashion Week: I Was A ‘C-Class Naomi Campbell’

In the first, she blinks her eyes while gazing into the camera while a woman screams at the beginning of a Shygirl’s “UCKERS”.

She followed that with a second, in which she does some lackadaisical vibing while doing the “I’m So Pretty” challenge, showing her hand to the camera while the Chunky Monkey song plays in the background for a few seconds.

In the caption, she asks, “Am I doing this right?”

She completes her TikTok trilogy with a music-free video.

“Does anyone just use this like a normal thing — like just talking? Or is it always like a viral song thing?” she asks.

“I feel like I never see just normal talking?” she adds.

It didn’t take long for Teigen to go viral; at time of writing, her first video has racked up more than 565,000 views, her second over 150,000, and her third just under 375,000.