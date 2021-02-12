Taylor Swift Releases ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’: Her First Re-Recorded Song

Haven’t made your Valentine’s Day playlist yet? You will want to add Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of “Love Story”.

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” has been released but will be part of the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album out in April.

The new take on the song was previously teased when Ryan Reynolds used a “snippet” for his Match ad in Dec. 2020.

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

Swift has been re-recorded her masters so she can own them after her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, sold her catalogue to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings.

Other expected re-recordings including Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will include 26 songs, six of those which are “never released songs from the vault.”

Check out the video below for more on Swift’s new album: