Maren Morris & Husband Ryan Hurd Open Up About Their First-Ever Duet ‘Chasing After You’

Husband-and-wife country stars Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd made an appearance on Apple Music Country’s “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen” to discuss their first-ever duet, “Chasing After You”, which drops on Friday, Feb. 12.

“The song is actually pretty famous on Music Row,” said Hurd of “Chasing After You”, explaining that the demo “made it through the rounds and a lot of people held it. And so I felt really blessed when it kind of fell to me a couple of years ago.”

While he had recorded an earlier version, he and Morris were vacationing in the Cayman Islands when she told him she wanted to record the song as a duet with him.

Working together, added Hurd, has “been really natural. And I think that that’s the best part about it, is that it’s been such a seamless… There’s moments that are hard to be a creative partnership and actually have a life together. That’s it, there are moments where that Venn diagram is awkward, but I think for the most part we do this together, we always have. And then I do Maren’s career with her, just as much as she does mine with me. And so I think if you have that perspective, the timing stuff sort of figures itself out.”

Added Morris: “I mean, we still write together. I think that’s always going to be a part of our relationship, is being creative. There was a time that we wrote so many songs together in the beginning that we were scared. Like if we did get into a serious relationship, that we wouldn’t be able to write as honestly to and about each other in the room, but I don’t feel like that’s been the case. I think it’s only strengthened our dynamic in the writing room over the years.”

Hurd also gushed about his wife’s upcoming album.

“Obviously, we’re all excited about her next album, whenever that is,” he said. “I’m the only one who’s heard all the songs, so I’m proud of that. I don’t know, I am constantly, don’t listen too closely, I am always amazed at how good Maren is. She’s my favourite songwriter and honestly, has just a world-class voice.”

Given that the pandemic put Morris’ touring plans on hold, she’s instead focusing on the album. “So I’m actually about to start recording, Ryan and I are about to go on a big, writing, recording trip together,” she explained.

“So it’s scary and a little liberating to not have that to carve around, but it’s also been nice songwriting-wise because it’s like, there’s literally nothing you’re writing too. You just have like no timeline. So I’ve enjoyed that a little bit. And we’re also getting a ton of time home with our baby and he’s about to have his first birthday in a couple months. So that’s crazy.”