Ozzy Ozbourne And Post Malone Get Animated In ‘It’s A Raid’

By Jamie Samhan.

Ozzy Ozbourne and Post Malone are getting animated.

The two have become cartoon versions of themselves in the “It’s A Raid” music video.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Fears If He Doesn’t Get COVID Vaccine ‘There’s A Good Chance’ He’ll Die

Posty and Ozzy head to the Bel-Air mansion where Black Sabbath recorded the 1972 Vol. 4. The Prince of Darkness accidentally sets off a silent alarm, causing the police to show up. The raid causes Ozbourne and Malone to ditch the drugs before running.

The duo then leads the police on a chase through the street of L.A.

“Andrew [Watt, producer] thought it was a funny story and said, ‘We’ve got to write a song about it,’” Osbourne told Rolling Stone about how it was based on his time in Black Sabbath. “We were just jamming around, like, ‘It’s a raaaaaaid!’”

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Regrets Cheating On Wife Sharon: ‘I’m Not Proud Of That, I Broke Her Heart’

In a statement, he added, “A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was. Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice. Understandably Covid-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s a Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the Ordinary Man album.”

Osbourne’s Ordinary Man is out now.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP