Ozzy Ozbourne And Post Malone Get Animated In ‘It’s A Raid’

Ozzy Ozbourne and Post Malone are getting animated.

The two have become cartoon versions of themselves in the “It’s A Raid” music video.

Posty and Ozzy head to the Bel-Air mansion where Black Sabbath recorded the 1972 Vol. 4. The Prince of Darkness accidentally sets off a silent alarm, causing the police to show up. The raid causes Ozbourne and Malone to ditch the drugs before running.

The duo then leads the police on a chase through the street of L.A.

“Andrew [Watt, producer] thought it was a funny story and said, ‘We’ve got to write a song about it,’” Osbourne told Rolling Stone about how it was based on his time in Black Sabbath. “We were just jamming around, like, ‘It’s a raaaaaaid!’”

In a statement, he added, “A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was. Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice. Understandably Covid-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s a Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the Ordinary Man album.”

Osbourne’s Ordinary Man is out now.