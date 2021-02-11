‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Teases A ‘Brilliant’ Second Season

Fans of “Bridgerton” had best prepare themselves for what one of the series’ stars is promising will be a “brilliant” second season.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama, spoke with British Vogue about his role in the series, and teased what’s to come when the series eventually returns for a second season.

“Well, I feel like the campy, plush spectacle of the ‘Bridgerton’ world is only going to get more pronounced in the best way possible,” he said.

“It’s mad, and it’s brilliant. There are also going to be a lot of brilliant characters introduced in this series — and it’s not just Anthony that we’re going to delve into,” continued Bailey.

“The robust universe that’s been set up by [exec producer] Shonda [Rhimes] and [showrunner] Chris Van Dusen] will just expand, and keep pushing boundaries in a way that’s quietly subversive,” he added.

“There’s just going to be more of what everyone loves, I think. There’s loads of little Easter Eggs for all of the characters,” he noted, adding a cryptic clue for fans to decipher: “I’ll say this: watch out for the bees.”