Ciara And Russell Wilson Admit To Joining The Mile-High Club And Having Sex In A Car In Game Of ‘Never Have I Ever’

Guest host tWitch and his wife Allison Holker Boss join Ciara and Russell Wilson to play a special couples edition of “Never Have I Ever” during Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The group confess to joining the mile-high club, as well as having sex in a car during the racy Valentine’s Day edition of the segment.

RELATED: Ciara Gushes Over Russell Wilson, Says The Father In Him ‘Is By Far One Of The Things That Makes Him Most Sexy’

tWitch shares, “I love how everybody is looking to see if everybody’s going to be honest. You see that hesitation there.”

Both couples agree to using their partner’s toothbrush, while Allison admits to not always being honest about watching tWitch’s performances.

Ciara also talks about homeschooling the kids during the pandemic in the interview, admitting: “I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do. If anybody needs any teaching help, I got you.”

Wilson adds, “It’s been fun too, just being around them this much. We are active every day.”

RELATED: Ciara Celebrates ‘Selfless, Loving’ Husband Russell Wilson After He Wins NFL Man Of The Year Honour

The couple share 3-year-old daughter Sienna and 6-month-old son Win. Ciara also shares son Future, 6, with her ex Future.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback then shares how it felt to receive the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and explains his facial expressions caught on camera while watching the Super Bowl last weekend, which went viral.

The couple also talks about giving back to various organizations and opening a tuition-free charter school, Why Not You Academy.

See more in the clip below.