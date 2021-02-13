The Most Romantic Songs Of The Past 365 Days

This Valentine’s Day, it’s going to be tricky to avoid Olivia Rodrigo’s ubiquitous No. 1 smash hit heartbreak ballad, “Drivers License”. We love that track. We’ll love it on February 13, and we’ll love it on February 15. But on Valentine’s Day, we can’t bear the heartbreak. We need love songs! New love songs, like these ones. And you need them, too. So consider this romantic playlist our Valentine to you. XO!

“Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber is the official love song of the lockdown. There’s not much to do. Might as well love the one you’re with. Just look how relatable these lyrics are: “It’s just you and me / And there’s nothing I, nothing I, I can do / I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you”. Also, check out their super-cutesy video (Bonus Bieber track recommendation: “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper.)

Didn’t get flowers? Lean on this upbeat SAINt JHN bop, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”. It was the song of the summer of 2020, so maybe it’ll remind you of warmer days.

The title track from Ariana Grande’s 2020 album Positions is a poem of devotion. The lyrics explain that she’s so dedicated to her lover that she’ll run the gamut: “Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom / I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumping through hoops / Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do”.

Taylor Swift is the queen of romantic surprises. In December, she suddenly dropped Evermore, her secret second album of 2020. The No. 1 hit lead single “Willow” is enchanting in its imagery. Like, check this out: “Wait for the signal, and I’ll meet you after dark / Show me the places where the others gave you scars”. (Bonus playlist recommendation: Check out her brand-new re-recorded version of “Love Story”.)

“What a Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers is a swoon-worthy bop full of love and devotion. Look at these lyrics: “I’d move the earth or lose a fight just to see you smile”. Listen, he would move the whole world to change her facial expression. That is dedication. (Need a bonus shot of pop? Try “No Judgement” by Niall Horan.)

The lyrics to “Dying Breed” by the Killers are irresistible: “When everyone’s compromising / I’ll be your diehard / I’ll be there when water’s rising / I’ll be your lifeguard / We’re cut from a stained glass mountain / Baby, we’re a dying breed”. When we hear that, we’re like, ‘Yes, we will marry you!’ (Sure, the proposal has not been proffered, but the song is so evocative that we’re playing make-believe.)

Hey, have you ever heard of this guy, the Weeknd? He tends to keep a low profile by dating beautiful stars and playing an epic Super Bowl halftime show. Anyway, he released his fourth record last year on March 20, about a week after the pandemic put an end to the Before Times. Last March feels like a decade ago, so it’s hard to believe that his fourth record, After Hours, was released less than a year ago. Anyway, this guy, the Weeknd, we think he shows great promise and could really go somewhere in the industry one day. In the meantime, spin “In Your Eyes”. You can tell this is a sexy romance song because it has a sax solo.

For the next song, we’re bringing you a Shawn Mendes deep cut. His cover of the classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” was recorded live at the BBC, and it’s available on the Holiday Deluxe version of his album Wonder. The song starts off vulnerable and humble, but by the time Mendes hits the bridge, the song has transformed into a passionate power ballad.

Jeremy and Chelsea described “This Is How You Fall in Love” in a statement as “the kind of song to slow dance to at your wedding.” It’s the lead single from their new EP, “Brent II”.

“Feel so fragile / Pieces of my body on your bed now / Pieces of your heart all on my hands now” — yowzers, the lyrics of “Homies” are simmering hot! This is the lead single from Toronto R&B artist Savannah Ré’s debut EP, Opia.

You’re going to need a touch of country in this playlist, too, so add Blake Shelton’s upbeat No. 1 hit, “Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani)”. You’ll see a very romantic (bordering on cutesy!) version of Shelton in the video — along with lots of shots of his famous fiancee, Gwen Stefani, of course.

With “Love Is Back”, soulful British singer Celeste is celebrating love lost and then found again. “For a moment, there it goes / Turn around, next thing you know / Love is back.” The track is from her upcoming debut album, Not Your Muse. Can you spot Mel B in the video?

And finally, all romantic playlists need a John Legend song. It’s the law. In compliance, we offer you “Bigger Love” and would like to enter these lyrics into evidence: “‘Cause we got a bigger love / Won’t ever give it up / We got a one-way ticket love / We ain’t going no place but up”. (Officer, here’s our licence, registration, and “I Need You” by Jon Batiste as a bonus.)

We hope your Valentine’s weekend is full of love, fun, music, and more music!