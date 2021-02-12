Pitbull: Britney Spears Deserves ‘The Chance To Control Her Own Destiny’: ‘Free Britney!’

Pitbull is the latest star to speak out on the #FreeBritney movement.

The singer, who went on the “Piece of Me” tour with Spears in 2018, insists she gets a chance to control her own destiny in life.

Pitbull said during an interview with Hollywood Raw’s Dax Holt, “Britney gave me an amazing opportunity to be able to go on tour with her in Europe. I’m very good friends with the manager Larry Rudolph.

“You know, I’m all about freedom, I’m all about independence. As far as what’s going on with Britney, that’s been going on for many many years. Hopefully, they can break the cycle.”

RELATED: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Director Reveals ‘Conflict’ Of Telling The Story Without Britney’s Input

The rapper, who made similar comments in an interview with the Associated Press, continued, “And hopefully, she gets the chance to control her own destiny. To control your own destiny in life doesn’t mean you have to have to get it absolutely right the first time.

“It’s never about that. They’re not called mistakes they are called ‘must-takes’ and mistakes don’t make you… you know, you don’t make mistakes, mistakes make you.

“Therefore she has to get a chance to be herself. She has to get a chance to live her life. She has to get a chance to control her own destiny and create her own future. So with that said, from Mr. 305 Mr. Worldwide… Free Britney!”

RELATED: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Examines The Pop Star’s Challenges With Fame And Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

The “Framing Britney Spears” documentary that recently aired, which is the latest from the New York Times Presents series, began as a look at the misogynistic media coverage of Spears and her career through a post-Me Too lens. It then expanded as the singer entered an ongoing legal battle with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship, which the 39-year-old has been under since she was 26.