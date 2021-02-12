Dave Chappelle Brings ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Back To Netflix After Clearing Up Rights Dispute

Fans can now watch Dave Chappelle’s classic sketch comedy show to their hearts’ content.

On Friday, the comedian announced that “Chappelle’s Show” is returning to Netflix after it was removed following a dispute with network Comedy Central.

Netflix took the show off its platform in November at Chappelle’s request. He said contracts he signed indicate he had lost all rights to the show.

Consequently, Comedy Central could license the show to any streaming service of its choice, and that Chappelle wouldn’t receive any royalties from those deals.

In a new comedy clip posted to his Instagram account, Chappelle explained the situation in more detail.

“This is a very important moment. I want to thank Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a CEO with the courage to take my show off its platform [at] financial detriment to his company, just because I asked him,” he said.

“I never asked Comedy Central for anything. If you remember, I said, ‘I’m going to my real boss,’ and I came to you because I know where my power lies,” Chappelle said, addressing his audience and fans.

“I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did,” he continued. “You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it’s nothing. And you stopped watching it.”

The move was apparently successful, as the network reached out to fix the situation.

“This guy’s younger than me. And like most people younger than me has an interest in making the past right, and did something that was very courageous,” Chappelle said of ViacomCBS exec Chris McCarthy. “And finally, after all these years, I can finally say that Comedy Central, it’s been a pleasure doing business with you.”

He added, “I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars.”

Sharing the news that “Chappelle’s Show” would now be back on Netflix, the comedian also shared a montage of classic moments from the show.