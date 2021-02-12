Matthew Good Dropped By Music Label Following Accusations By Ex-Girlfriend

Warning: The following article contains foul language and content that some might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

UPDATE: On Thursday night, Matthew Good released a statement regarding the abuse allegations.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Canadian singer-songwriter Matthew Good has been accused of being a “serial abuser” by his ex-girlfriend, Toronto-area model and music producer Hayley Mather. As a result of these accusations, Warner Music Canada has “parted ways” with the singer.

Mather posted a lengthy message to her Instagram page on Feb. 3 outlining her allegations, which include infidelity, sexual coercion and mental abuse. (After publication of this article, Mather made her Instagram private.)

“Matt Good is a serial abuser,” she wrote. “… During our relationship, I had been cheated on frequently (unknowingly, except for one occasion in which I regrettably forgave him), constantly lied to, sexually coerced, groomed, emotionally and mentally abused and manipulated.

“Everything that took place was consensual, however, I was told that fulfilling his fantasies were a way to bring our relationship closer together and that it would bring greater intimacy between he and I.

“It did not bring us closer together.”

She went on to call him a “serial liar,” and said he manipulated her despite knowing that Mather was vulnerable, suffering from post-partum depression following the birth of her daughter. According to Mather, she and Good broke up about one month ago.

Global News has reached out to Mather for more information, but as of this writing she has not responded. In her social media post, she says she’s “not ready to tell (her) full story,” and outlines how she “ended up having a mental breakdown and had to take a leave from work” as a result of his alleged abuse.

Global News and ET Canada have both reached out to representatives for Good for comment.

Bernie Breen Management, which at one point managed the singer, wrote to Global News and said the agency “no longer represents Matthew Good. No further comments and/or statements will be made.”

It’s unclear when or why they parted ways.

Mather claims that she’s been approached by approximately 12 other women with similar stories of abuse and mistreatment. Again, this has not been confirmed or corroborated by Global News.

On Mather’s Instagram, she also displayed an email allegedly sent from Good himself in a separate post.

She said Good wrote to her on Dec. 30 of last year, attacking her character and profession while seemingly trying to explain his actions and behaviour.

“There are a great many things I can quite easily be accused of,” he allegedly wrote to her, in part. “And the majority of it is true. But then, you’d have to have lived my life to know why those things exist.”

At one point, Good — if he is the writer of the email — allegedly admits he has problems.

“I am who I am, which is obviously a pretty f—ed up person,” reads the email. “You don’t have to tell me that.”

Good’s now-former music label, Warner Music Canada, released a statement on Thursday afternoon in response to the accusations.

Warner Music Canada has seen the recent allegations against Matthew Good and take them very seriously. We have parted ways with Matthew Good. pic.twitter.com/xOtUPQzPDB — Warner Music Canada (@WarnerCanada) February 11, 2021

“Warner Music Canada has seen the recent allegations against Matthew Good and take them very seriously. We have parted ways with Matthew Good,” reads the statement.

Burnaby-born Good, now 49, was the frontman for alt-rock group Matthew Good Band, which broke up in 2001 after the release of their final album, The Audio of Being. During its heyday in the late ’90s and early ’00s, the Matthew Good Band was one of the most popular bands in Canada, amassing multiple Juno nominations and a loyal fanbase.

Since then, Good had been touring as a solo artist. In the past he’s suffered from addiction problems and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder more than 10 years ago, according to multiple published reports and his own accounts.

—

If you think someone is being abused, here is some information on supporting them and additional information on safety planning.

If you think someone is abusive to their partner, here is a list of resources to help.

Are you experiencing abuse? Here’s how to get help

