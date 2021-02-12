Pee-Wee Star Paul Reubens Scores Big Laughs And Big Money On ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’

Paul Reubens is back and wordier than ever.
On Thursday, the “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” star appeared as a contestant on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” alongside Nicole Byer and Joel McHale.
Fans were absolutely delighted by the 68-year-old’s charming antics on the show, including in one karma-filled moment when he lightly mocked McHale for landing on the bankruptcy tile, only to spin the wheel and go bankrupt himself, losing his million-dollar tile.
It’s great to see Paul Reubens on TV again. Even if it’s #CelebrityWheelofFortune
— Timmy E. (@TimmyMKE) February 12, 2021
Love seeing Paul Reubens on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune!
— Groovyblue72 (@2pineappletini) February 12, 2021
It feels like forever since Paul Reubens has been on the scene. #CelebrityWheelOfFortune
— Nate Weeks (@NateWeeks1) February 12, 2021
Paul Reubens is on #WheelOfFortune and he is hilarious at 68. pic.twitter.com/YmEBvFs9kW
— Mark Griffin (@grifmon) February 12, 2021
Despite losing out on the million dollars, Reubens did manage to score a big win, taking home $52,000 for the charity Feeding America.
Look who won $52,000 on #CelebrityWheelofFortune for @FeedingAmerica!!!! pic.twitter.com/1xIKGf6gRs
— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) February 12, 2021