Pee-Wee Star Paul Reubens Scores Big Laughs And Big Money On ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’

By Corey Atad.

Paul Reubens is back and wordier than ever.

On Thursday, the “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” star appeared as a contestant on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” alongside Nicole Byer and Joel McHale.

RELATED: James Corden Pays Homage To ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ With ‘Secret Word’ Gag

Fans were absolutely delighted by the 68-year-old’s charming antics on the show, including in one karma-filled moment when he lightly mocked McHale for landing on the bankruptcy tile, only to spin the wheel and go bankrupt himself, losing his million-dollar tile.

RELATED: Paul Reubens Pitches ‘Dark’ Pee-wee Herman Movie About Fame &amp; Drug Addiction

Despite losing out on the million dollars, Reubens did manage to score a big win, taking home $52,000 for the charity Feeding America.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP