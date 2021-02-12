Pink Releases Sweet New Song ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ With Daughter Willow

Pink has teamed up with her daughter Willow for an adorable duet, “Cover Me In Sunshine”.

The musician and her nine-year-old daughter released the track Thursday and will unveil the official music video Friday.

Lyrics include, “Cover me in sunshine / Shower me with good times / Tell me that the world’s been spinning since the beginning.

“And everything will be all right / Cover me in sunshine.”

The release comes after Pink spoke about the song in social media video.

“We all know this year has been different and challenging and at times terrifying. I personally find comfort in music, I love singing with my daughter and my son [Jameson, 4]… it’s a little different when he does it though, I think he’s going to be in a metal band.”

“We have this song that we recorded at home because it made us feel happy so we’re going to put it out for no reason than we hope that the song makes you feel happy.”