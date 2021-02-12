Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Self-Isolating After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are taking precautions after possible COVID-19 exposure.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the singer announced someone on their team tested positive and “out of an abundance of caution” he and Yearwood are “testing and quarantining for two weeks.”

Brooks’ 24-year-old daughter Allie, whom he shares with his first wife Sandy Mahl, tested positive and had a mild case of the virus back in July.

“As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future so you just watch over them,” said Brooks. “You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that.”

RELATED: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Release Their Cover Of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’

Later that month, the couple had to self-isolate after a different team member was possibly exposed to the virus. They both tested negative, including the person who was suspected of being exposed.