Reese Witherspoon Talks New Puppies And ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is enjoying the puppy life.

On Friday, the actress appeared on “Good Morning America” and talked about her two new puppies: Minnie Pearl and Major.

Can you believe it has been 20 YEARS since #LegallyBlonde?! @ReeseW says she's working on the third #LegallyBlonde script with her good friend @MindyKaling and we cannot wait! pic.twitter.com/IOpa8goLql — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 12, 2021

“It’s really a good life over here,” she told the hosts. “There’s a lot of pampering. There’s a lot of ordering of new dog toys.”

Witherspoon also revealed that Minnie Pearl is a member of her book club.

“She mainly likes thrillers and stories about murder,” she joked.

.@ReeseW is dishing on her new puppies and the new app for her book club that is giving back to a great cause! pic.twitter.com/kuk8DT8d3p — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 12, 2021

Also on the show, the hosts brought up the 20th anniversary of “Legally Blonde” and asked if Witherspoon had any details to share about the planned third film, which is being written by Mindy Kaling.

“Mindy and I trade ideas all day long,” she said. “It’s a dream come true that she’s actually stepping into the mind of Elle Woods and reimagining it. We just have fun. We send memes all the time. It’s just gonna be exciting to see what she comes up with.”