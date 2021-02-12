Luke Bryan Stunned By 17-Year-Old Country Singer’s ‘Idol’ Audition, Pair Perform Duet

Click to share this via email

The “American Idol” judges were very impressed with contestant Alex Miller in a sneak peek clip ahead of Sunday’s season premiere.

An early-look video was released Thursday, showing the 17-year-old country crooner from Lancaster, Kentucky, sing an original song titled “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me”.

Luke Bryan was so taken with the teen that he offered to try to get him a gig at the Grand Ole Opry.

He even got up on the audition stage to sing a duet with Miller, with the pair belting out the Merle Haggard classic “Big City”.

Lionel Richie told Miller, “Your personality is just infectious!”

Bryan then said after the pair’s duet, “I’m taking this boy home with me!” adding: “Alex, welcome to showbiz, buddy.”

See if Miller made it out with a Golden Ticket in the clip above.