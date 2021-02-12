Luke Bryan Stunned By 17-Year-Old Country Singer’s ‘Idol’ Audition, Pair Perform Duet

The “American Idol” judges were very impressed with contestant Alex Miller in a sneak peek clip ahead of Sunday’s season premiere.
An early-look video was released Thursday, showing the 17-year-old country crooner from Lancaster, Kentucky, sing an original song titled “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me”.
RELATED: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Steps Up For ‘American Idol’ Audition
Luke Bryan was so taken with the teen that he offered to try to get him a gig at the Grand Ole Opry.
He even got up on the audition stage to sing a duet with Miller, with the pair belting out the Merle Haggard classic “Big City”.
Lionel Richie told Miller, “Your personality is just infectious!”
RELATED: Katy Perry Stuns In Dazzling Gold Gown In ‘American Idol’ Teaser Clip After Giving Birth To Daughter Daisy
Bryan then said after the pair’s duet, “I’m taking this boy home with me!” adding: “Alex, welcome to showbiz, buddy.”
See if Miller made it out with a Golden Ticket in the clip above.