‘Golden Girls’ Fan Jamie Dornan Was In An Estelle Getty Fan Club As A Teenager

Thank you for being a friend, Jamie Dornan.

While promoting his new comedy “Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar”, the Northern Irish actor reveals he is not only a “huge” fan of “The Golden Girls” he was also in a fan club dedicated to Estelle Getty, who played matriarch Sophia on the 1980s sitcom.

“I’m not ashamed to admit that I was in an official Estelle Getty fan club,” he tells Andy Cohen during a special SiriusXM Town Hall.

“Really? How old were you?” Cohen asks.

“Like 17,” the now-38-year-old Dornan replies.

As Cohen jokingly asks the star whether he was “struggling with his sexuality” at the time, Dornan responds he was just a big fan of comedy.

“I was very secure in what I felt I wanted, but I just, it’s funny, like, come on, you, can’t…. ‘Golden Girls’ is so funny and it holds up and I, if I’m channel surfing, I stop every time,” he says, explaining his love of the series is well known by his “Barb And Star” co-stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

“And this has just reminded me that when I wrapped, these guys sung the theme tune from ‘Golden Girls’ and changed the lyrics to our experience. And it was unbelievable,” he adds.

But why take his love of “Golden Girls” that extra step and join an Estelle Getty fan club? Dornan has an idea.

“We can legally drink much younger than you guys. So that definitely played a part,” he quips.

While Dornan is teaming up with “Bridesmaids” creators Wiig and Mumolo for the comedy “Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar”, the duo say fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a sequel to their 2011 hit.

“We have said we weren’t really interested in going back and writing another one, but I just don’t want it to be translated as a negative thing, because we obviously love the movie,” Wiig says as she explains why there won’t be a “Bridesmaids” sequel. “We feel like we told that story and we were just like so excited to do other things. I mean, ‘Bridesmaids’ is like very, obviously it’s very close to our heart and we love it.”

Adds Mumolo, “‘Bridesmaids’ was like, when you make a movie together, it’s like having a baby together. And it takes years to get movies made. And ‘Bridesmaids’ took many years to get made and like kind of the just making of that was almost like a movie in and of itself. Because it takes so many years and you kind of felt like we purged that out of us… You’d need to have a story and otherwise, it’s not worth doing.”

“Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar” is available on digital on-demand on Feb. 12.