Kelly Clarkson Slays ‘Just A Fool’ In Kellyoke Cover

Kelly Clarkson is putting her own spin on a song that features a connection to her other gig on “The Voice”.

For her latest show-opening Kellyoke cover for “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, she performed “Just a Fool”, the 2012 single from Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton, who was her co-star on “The Voice” at the time.

Interestingly enough, Clarkson is now occupying the red swivel chair where Aguilera once sat as a coach on the hit TV singing competition, and now bickers with Shelton the same way Aguilera once did.

Shelton and Aguilera performed the genre-crossing track, which appeared on her album Lotus, on the show.

Before the song’s release, Aguilera teased their duet. “I did something with my favourite on the show, ’cause he’s my big brother and I’m actually the closest to him of all the guys, is Blake,” Aguilera said. “He’s just a rock star. He’s great. He’s so playful and so fun, and down-to-earth. He’s got a great heart, which… I guess you see on the show.”