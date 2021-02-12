Dave Grohl Talks Getting A Hospital Visit From Prince Harry

Prince Harry loves the Foo Fighters.

On Thursday, the band appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” and were asked about the time Dave Grohl got a hospital visit from Prince Harry after breaking his leg onstage.

“[Prince Harry] came over to hang out and he was so chill,” Grohl said. “He brought me this thing to hold my iPad so I could just watch movies and s**t. It was great. He was cool.”

The rocker then added that the prince once had a bit of a different altercation with bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

“He smacked Taylor in the face one time,” Grohl recalled. “How hard was that smack in the face?”

“It p**sed me off, actually,” Hawkins said, explaining that the slap happened before a show in England when the band were jet-lagged from their trip. “He walked in and goes, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘I can’t wake up. I’m so tired.’ He just goes bam and I went, ‘You motherf**ker.’ He was like, ‘Are you awake now?’”

Hawkins laughed, “I mean, I got slapped in the face by the prince. That’s okay, really, when you think about it.”

Stern also asked the band about their recent nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and who they’d want to see induct them if they get selected.

The first person who came to Grohl’s mind was Stewart Copeland of The Police.

“To be honest, this band started with this demo tape that I did ages ago, 25 years ago,” he said. “I went in the studio for five days. I played all the instruments. I recorded 13 or 14 songs just for fun, I made cassettes, and I called it Foo Fighters because I didn’t really want everyone to know it was me. I thought maybe if I give someone a cassette and they think it’s a band they’ll be surprised when they find out that it’s just one person and that it was me.”

He continued, “One of the reasons why I did that is because when I was young someone gave me a record by an artist named Klark Kent. It sounded a lot like the Police. It sounded a lot like the Police because it was actually Stewart Copeland. The drummer of the Police made this record under the name Klark Kent. He didn’t put his name on the record.”

Grohl added, “That’s really the thing that inspired me to start the band Foo Fighters, and call it Foo Fighters, and do the whole thing. So, I gotta be honest, I think Stew would be a great guy to induct the band. This is unofficial, by the way. This is like coming out of my mouth, it’s f**king six in the morning.”

Guitarist Pat Smear suggested an even better person to induct them: “Dave’s mom.”

“All right, I’ll ask,” Dave joked. “Pat’s always right.”