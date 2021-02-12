Peter Gabriel Re-Records His Protest Song ‘Biko’ With Musicians From Around The World

Peter Gabriel has gathered musicians from around the world to re-record his 1980 protest song “Biko”.

Originally written in tribute to anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko who was murdered in police custody in 1977, Gabriel called upon 25 artists to participate in the new version of the song, including Beninese vocalist and activist Angélique Kidjo, Yo-Yo Ma, Sebastian Robertson, Meshell Ndegeocello and the Cape Town Ensemble.

“It was wonderful and quite emotional to watch the finished song, so many beautiful performances from so many different artists,” Gabriel tells Rolling Stone.

Although the white minority government no longer rules South Africa as it did from the late 1940s through to the early 1990s, Gabriel says “racism and nationalism are sadly on the rise.”

“On the black/white front the Black Lives Matter movement has made it very clear how far we still have to go before we can hope to say we have escaped the dark shadow of racism,” he adds.

The new arrangement of “Biko” was first heard in December at Peace Through Music: A Global Event for Social Justice event, organized by Playing for Change and the United Nations Population Fund, which was held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the U.N. The song was introduced by Steve Biko’s son, Nkosinathi Biko.

All profits generated from “Biko” will support the Playing for Change Foundation, the United Nations Population Fund, the United Nations and its Remember Slavery Programme, Sankofa, the Bob Marley Foundation, Silkroad, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.