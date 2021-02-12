Blake Shelton Drops New Video For ‘Minimum Wage’

Blake Shelton has just unveiled a new music video for his latest single “Minimum Wage”.

In the bare-bones video — directed by Shelton’s soon-to-be brother-in-law Todd Stefani — he and his band perform the track in front of an enthusiastic audience in a small club.

“I heard ‘Minimum Wage’ over a year ago and connected with it immediately,” said Shelton of the song, written by Nicolle Galyon, Corey Crowder, and Jesse Frasure. “It’s the timeless truth that you don’t need a lot of money or possessions, you just need love.”

Added Shelton: “I relate so much to the lyrics of this song. I have a lot of great memories playing dive bars in Nashville and then driving back to Oklahoma to play a gig. I gravitate toward songs that feel like the stories of where I’ve been and where I am currently in my life, and I’ve got a lot of happiness and joy in my life these days.”

When “Minimum Wage” was first released, Shelton was hit with backlash. Some felt the song was “tone deaf” due to a multimillionaire music star singing about struggling to get by on a minimum-wage salary at a time of record unemployment and financial strife for many Americans.

He addressed the controversy in an interview with CMT, reminding everyone that he wasn’t always wealthy.

“I just related to the lyrics so much, you know?” Shelton explained. “Just like probably 95 per cent of artists out there, I struggled for so long to get by. But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t trade those times for anything. Those days when the big struggle was, ‘Man, do I pay my rent or my electric bill, or do I just say screw it and go buy some beer?’ You had to decide because you didn’t have enough to go around. But those really were some of the best days of my life that I still think about all the time. And I think about all the jobs and things that I did over the years, just so I could play music for free somewhere.”