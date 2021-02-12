Daniel Kaluuya Wants To Honour Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy With ‘Black Panther 2’: ‘He Gave Us Everything’

Daniel Kaluuya speaks about the “incredible” Chadwick Boseman and how they’ll hopefully get to honour his legacy with “Black Panther 2” during an appearance on Friday’s “Graham Norton Show”.

When asked if there will be a sequel to the huge movie, Kaluuya says: “That’s what the streets are saying.

“We are going to have to honour Chadwick on it and give as much to his legacy as he gave to us because he gave us everything. He was an incredible man with an incredible soul.”

Kaluuya starred as W’Kabi in “Black Panther” alongside Boseman, who passed away on August 28 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, as the lead character.

Fellow guest Sienna Miller, who starred in “21 Bridges” with the late actor, also talks about how he donated some of his salary to her.

“He did an amazing thing for me,” she said, “he donated some of his salary to get me to the number I had originally asked for. We became close friends and I didn’t really want to bring it up, so I wrote him a letter to thank him.

“He said, ‘You got paid what you deserve and what you are worth.’ That was so validating from a man I respected so much. It’s that kind of behaviour that moves the needle – there is a lot of talk but not much action. He had grace and dignity – it wasn’t flashy, he did it because it was fair.”

Kaluuya then speaks about what he’s been doing during lockdown: “I let go and ate everything! I also taught myself to write with my left hand. On the first day it looked like I was writing while the house was being bombed, but to see the progression in six months was amazing. It makes you realize that doing stuff you normally do and then doing it a different way challenges the way you do everything.”