Gina Carano Slams ‘Totalitarian Mob’ And Announces New Movie Project After Being Fired By Disney Over ‘Abhorrent’ Comments

Gina Carano isn’t leaving without a fight.

Just a day after she was being fired from “The Mandalorian” over social media posts described by Lucasfilm as “abhorrent,” the actress and former MMA fighter announced her next film project.

According to Deadline, Carano has partnered with conservative pundit Ben Shapiro’s website The Daily Wire to produce a movie.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” she told Deadline. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob.”

Carano added, “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Details about the film are being kept under wraps, but Shapiro said in a statement, “We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob.”

He added, “We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the X-Wing to take down their Death Star.”

Carano’s firing from the “Star Wars” universe came after months of controversial social media posts. The final straw came after a post likening being a conservative in America to the treatment of Jews by Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours… even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” she wrote on Instagram.

Prior to being let go, Carano had appeared in both seasons of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”, and had reportedly been considered to star in further “Star Wars” spin-off series.

The Daily Wire recently made its first foray into film distribution with last month’s school shooting movie “Run Hide Fight”.