Jared Leto Breaks Down Some Of His Most Iconic Characters For GQ

Jared Leto is the latest star to break down some of his biggest roles for a new GQ video.

The actor discusses starring in films like “Dallas Buyers Club”, “Suicide Squad”, “Fight Club”, “Requiem For A Dream” and “Blade Runner 2049”.

Leto says of playing the Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad”: “Stepping into the Joker’s shoes is an incredible opportunity.

“I guess it’s this generation’s version of taking on an infamous Shakespearean character. Lots of people have played the part before, lots of people will play it in the future, so really it’s an opportunity to do something new and to explore challenging territory.”

Over the course of his career, Leto has undergone extreme body transformations to prepare for certain roles, including in films such as “Requiem for a Dream” and “Dallas Buyers Club”.

When asked if experiencing the physical and mental toll of starvation helped his preparation, Leto says, “I don’t know how you do it any other way.”

“Everyone has their own method, I have mine, and other people have theirs,” the star shares. “To varying degrees, we all have our methodology, and I kind of shy away from the term ‘method actor’ because its taken on a kind of negative connotation.”

When preparing for “Dallas Buyers Club”, Leto says he lost so much weight that people started treating him differently, telling the camera: “I guess I looked like I was really ill. I probably looked like I was dying. It’s interesting to see how people would deal with that. That’s something that you can’t really imagine, you have to just experience it.”

Leto goes on to discuss the rumours that he’d include others in his method, particularly his fellow “Suicide Squad” cast members.

“It’s funny how all this stuff takes on a life of its own,” says Leto. “I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat, that’s not true. I actually gave her a lot of… I found this place in Toronto that had a great vegan cinnamon bun… so that was a very common thing.”

Leto also discusses the pressure that comes along with starring in big budget movies such as “Suicide Squad” and “Blade Runner 2049”.

“There’s a lot of pressure when you’re a part of those big movies,” he tells the publication. “Just forget the character for a second, when you’re a part of these giant movies, they inherently come with even more responsibility. Maybe it shouldn’t, and maybe it’s my fault to not try to filter that out.”