Andy Cohen To Host New Docuseries ‘For Real: The Story Of Reality TV’

Andy Cohen is a name associated with one of the biggest reality TV franchises in history, and he’ll be bringing his expertise to host a new E! docuseries on the topic.

“For Real: The Story of Reality TV” takes a deep dive into the origins of the reality TV genre.

The seven-part limited event series — which Cohen is also executive producing — will tackle a different theme in each episode, including celebrities, dating, competition and extreme makeover series, among others.

Along the way, he’ll share some shocking revelations from the industry executives, producers and journalists who helped make the genre such a pop-culture phenomenon.

“Featuring untold stories and ‘never-before-seen’ footage, Cohen reminisces with some of the biggest stars to examine the evolution and decades-long cultural impact of unscripted television,” explains the press release.

“Cohen navigates reality’s storied past as he dishes with the Kardashian/Jenner family ahead of their final season of the global phenomenon ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’; celebrates all that Black women have brought to the genre with an insightful conversation with Kandi Burruss, Vivica A. Fox and producers Holly Carter and Mona Scott-Young; reveals secrets from ‘The Bachelor’ with Jason and Molly Mesnick; and brings together cast members of the first season of ‘The Real World’ for a long-awaited and tearful reunion after 20 years,” the release adds.

Along with the aforementioned stars, additional interviewees include Bret Michaels, Caroline Manzo, Clay Aiken, Danny Cahill, Dr. Drew, Eric Nies, Heather B. Gardner, Janice Dickinson, Jazz Jennings, Julie Chen, Julie Gentry, Kelly Alemi, Kendra Wilkinson, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Luann de Lesseps, Melissa Rivers, Mama June, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Nev Schulman, Norman Korpi, Omarosa Newman, Dr. Paul Nassif, Rachel Zoe, Ramona Singer, Richard Hatch, Ruben Studdard, Russ and Paola Mayfield, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, Tami Roman, Teresa Giudice, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Thom Filicia.

“For Real: The Story of Reality TV” premieres on Thursday, March 25.