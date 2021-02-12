Paris Hilton Drops ‘Heartbeat’ Video Starring Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is feeling the love this Valentine’s Day.

The 39-year-old DJ released a music video for “Heartbeat” featuring her boyfriend, Carter Reum, on Friday, Feb. 12.

Reum appears toward the end the romantic music video, with the couple sharing a sweet kiss before walking off into the sunset together.

“Heartbeat” originally featured Hilton’s self-titled 2006 album.

“I’ve been listening to [Paris] so much with my boyfriend. In 2006, I didn’t even know what love was, but the words to [‘Heartbeat’] finally have meaning,” explained Hilton in a new interview with Paper.

“It describes the way I feel for him so much that I was like, ‘I have to do a music video.’ I thought it’d be perfect to release around Valentine’s Day, just as a celebration of finally having true love,” she continued.

Last month, the heiress revealed she and Reum have started IVF.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” Hilton told “The Trend Reporter with Maria”.

Adding that Kim Kardashian was then one “who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

“I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life,” she said. “Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”