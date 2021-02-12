Kelly Ripa Celebrates 20th Anniversary On ‘Live’ In Special Valentine’s Day Episode

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” celebrated Valentine’s Day with a special love-themed episode on Friday.

That wasn’t all there was to celebrate; as Ryan Seacrest told fans at the end of the show, that particular day also marked a big milestone for his co-host Kelly Ripa, telling viewers that it “is also Kelly’s 20th anniversary here at ‘Live’ or close to it.”

With both Ripa and Seacrest holding classes of bubbly, Seacrest proposed a toast “on behalf of myself, the entire family who is our staff, and everyone of course at home,” he said as the audience cheered and Ripa blushed.

“Congratulations on two decades with us, we’re lucky to get to start our mornings with you and share our lives with you,” Seacrest continued.

“And frankly, this was the greatest choice I’ve ever made,” he said of joining the show.

“Cheers everybody,” Ripa told viewers as she raised her glass.