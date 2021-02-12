Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Message About Being A Dad To His Girls: ‘Every Man Needs A Daughter’

Click to share this via email

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a proud girl dad.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old “Jumanji” star took to Instagram to share an adorable post about being a father of three daughters.

“Every man wants a son, but every man needs a daughter,” wrote the retired professional wrestler alongside a picture of him holding hands with his youngest child, Tiana.

“All my girls have become the great equalizers in my life – I’m surrounded by estrogen and wouldn’t have it any other way,” he continued.

Johnson shares Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 2, with wife Lauren Hashian, who he married in 2019.

He is also dad to daughter Simone, 19, with his first wife Dany Garcia.

The actor recently showed off his “exceptional hair skills” on little Tiana.