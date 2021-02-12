Allie X Celebrates Valentine’s Day With New Cover Of Roxette’s ‘It Must Have Been Love’

By Brent Furdyk.

EPA/HAYOUNG JEON/CPImages
EPA/HAYOUNG JEON/CPImages

Allie X is offering fans a special Valentine’s Day treat.

In celebration of the romantic holiday, the Canadian indie/pop artist has just unveiled her new cover of the Roxette classic “It Must Have Been Love”.

Available exclusively on Amazon Music, Allie X puts her unique spin on the iconic breakup song.

“I had fun producing this little cover of Roxette’s ‘It Must Have Been Love’, though I don’t think anything beats the original!” she said.

“I first heard this amazing ballad in ‘Pretty Woman’ and it’s always had a place in my heart since then!” she added.

The new cover can be heard below, and can also be found on Amazon Music.

