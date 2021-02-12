Kate Middleton Helps Little Village Celebrate 5th Anniversary

Kate Middleton helped Little Village celebrate their 5th anniversary with a special video call.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with a number of people from the baby bank (a programme that provides basic necessities to young families) about the over 7,000 calls they made during the pandemic.

Little Village not only provides essential items to families, they also support families emotionally “which is particularly crucial during lockdown when families can feel more

socially isolated than ever.”

During the chat, Kate, a mom of three, spoke to fellow mom Vicky Jones and her daughter Isla.

Visibly grinning, Kate has thrilled to talk to the 3 1/2-year-old.

“You look very nice today. I love your hairband,” Kate told her, to which Isla replied, “I’m a princess today. It’s snowing outside.”

“Is it snowing? Ah. No way! Have you been outside? Have you made a snowman yet?” Kate asked her. Isla said she hadn’t when Jones added laughing, “Mommy’s too cold.”

“As soon as I walked in (to Little Village) it was like a huge family unit. It was absolutely amazing,” Jones told Kate.

The Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal asked mums Vicky and Yelda how they are coping and about the support they’ve received from Little Village. Vicky said “As soon as I walked in (to Little Village) it was like a huge family unit. It was absolutely amazing.” pic.twitter.com/qCxkRIiwzt — Little Village (@LittleVillageHQ) February 12, 2021

During the summer in 2020, Kate helped bring together 19 British companies to donated more than 25,000 items to baby banks in the United Kingdom. One of those being Little Village.

Early childhood years are a platform of the duchess, who has dedicated much of her time to researching how experience under 5-years will affect a person for life. She also launched the survey “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” that will help shape her work going forward.