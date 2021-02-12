Daniel Radcliffe And Elijah Wood Team Up For 20th Anniversary Of ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Lord Of The Rings’

By Sarah Curran.

Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood
Daniel Radcliffe and Elijah Wood — Getty

Empire is celebrating “Harry Potter” and “Lord Of The Rings” with a special edition marking the 20th anniversary of the magical franchises. 

Elijah Wood And Daniel Radcliffe united for a world exclusive conversation and “Covid-compliant” photoshoot with the outlet. 

Looking back on how the young actors catapulted to fame after the release of their respective movies in 2001, Empire recalls, “Elijah Wood slipped on a pair of hairy Hobbit feet for the long walk to Mordor in ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring’, while Daniel Radcliffe donned those round glasses and that lightning-bolt scar in ‘Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone’ – a pair of fantasy classics that began two concurrent game-changing franchises.”

Empire’s latest issue hits newsstand shelves on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Alternatively, you can pre-order a copy online.

