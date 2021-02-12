Sequel In The Works For John Travolta-Nicolas Cage Thriller ‘Face/Off’

Click to share this via email

One of filmdom’s weirdest blockbuster action thrillers will be getting a sequel, nearly a quarter-century after it first hit theatres.

Deadline is reporting that Paramount Pictures has tapped director Adam Wingard (“Godzilla vs. Kong”, “You’re Next”) to helm a “re-imagining” of “Face/Off”, John Woo’s 1997 hit starring John Travolta as an FBI agent who surgically swaps faces with a homicidal maniac (Nicolas Cage).

According to Deadline, the upcoming film won’t be a remake, but a sequel; however, it’s unclear at the moment whether Cage and Travolta will reprise their roles or if they’ll be recast with different actors.

Wingard will collaborate on the script with his writing partner, Simon Barrett.

Wingard confirmed the news on Instagram, explaining why he wouldn’t even consider remaking the original.

“I would NEVER re-imagine or remake FACE/OFF. It’s a perfect action movie,” Wingard wrote. “Simon Barrett and I are writing a direct SEQUEL!”

Talk of a “Face/Off” reboot first began back in 2019, when Deadline reported that screenwriter Oren Uziel (whose credits include “Shimmer Lake” and “The Cloverfield Paradox”) had been hired to write the script.