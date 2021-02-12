‘Love Story’ Co-Stars Ryan O’Neal And Ali MacGraw Get Side-By-Side Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw are reuniting 50 years after “Love Story”.

To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the co-stars received side-by-side stars on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The pair celebrated the honour in a virtual star unveiling ceremony on Friday.

RELATED: Ryan O’Neal Reunites With His Daughter Tatum And Her Kids All Together For The First Time In 17 Years

O’Neal, 79, and MacGraw, 81, starred as on-screen lovers in the 1971’s iconic drama “Love Story”. The film followed Jenny Cavillieri (MacGraw), Oliver Barrett IV (O’Neal) and their Romeo and Juliet-like romance. Following its release, “Love Story” was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

“I grew up around Hollywood Boulevard, to tell you the truth. As a high school junior, I used to come to Hollywood Boulevard with my lads and look for fights and girls. Who would’ve thought [I would have] a star on the Walk of Fame? I thought I’d end up in jail and look where I am,” O’Neal said of the honour. “And I got a son to announce me. I’m very touched. I just saw Ali, and I love seeing her even though she’s many states away. So here I am, moved and happy. Thank you, thank you, everyone.”

RELATED: Zac Efron, Kelly Clarkson, Shia LaBeouf And More To Get Stars On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Next Year

“This is an astonishing experience for me in every single way,” MacGraw added. “Ryan and I were lucky enough to be in a film that surprised us with the enormity of its success. I have to say that the great joy was that I was lucky enough to work with Ryan on this film. From the second we met it was just wonderful. I have rarely had an experience in my long working life that was as joyful as this.”

According to Hollywood Walk of Fame officials, O’Neal and MacGraw’s stars are the 2,692nd and 2,693rd additions to the iconic walk. Friday’s event was also their very first virtual double-star ceremony.