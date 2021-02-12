Kim Kardashian Poses With Sisters Kendall And Kylie Jenner In Red Hot SKIMS Valentine’s Day Launch

Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner are red hot for Valentine’s Day.

In sexy snaps shared to Instagram, the three sisters posed in red lingerie, teasing the upcoming SKIMs drop from Kardashian.

“Get ready for our hottest drop yet,” the reality star captioned her first look at the line. “This limited-edition capsule of sexy intimates is made from our beloved Fits Everybody material and comes in 2 bold new colours: Poppy and Cherry Blossom.”

Kendall shared her own behind-the-scenes look at the new items, teasing, “V Day is coming 💗.”

Posing in a thong and bright red tank top, Kylie also posted a sexy look.

“Sexiest collection yet,” she captioned her videos.

The new line drops on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).