Hugh Bonneville Confirms ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Sequel Is Coming: I’ve ‘Seen The Script’

“Downton Abbey” is coming back for another movie.

According to actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham on the beloved series and movie, a sequel to the 2019 film is in the works, revealing he’s even “seen the script.”

But right now COVID-19 stands in the way of production.

Telling the “Zoe Ball Breakfast Show“, Bonneville says, “If everybody who is offered a vaccine takes a vaccine, we can make a movie. We will make a movie. It’s the usual thing, the planets are circling, they’re beginning to get into alignment, but there’s this thing called coronavirus knocking around. Until that is under control in a sensible way, we’re not going to be able to get all those ducks in a row.”

He continued, “There certainly is the intention to do it, we’d love to do it, we’re desperate to do it.”

Bonneville later explained that the film will be “a pleasurable release of a movie like the first one is that audiences would enjoy after all this mess we’ve been through.”

“Downton Abbey” ran for six seasons between 2010 and 2015 before the 2019 movie.