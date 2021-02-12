The Weeknd Getting A Documentary On Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Fans of The Weeknd will be able to relive his epic Super Bowl halftime show thanks to an upcoming documentary.

“The Show” will chronicle the preparations that took place in the months prior to the singer’s unforgettable Feb. 7 performance.

According to Deadline, the 90-minute documentary is set to air on Showtime later in the year.

The project will be directed by Nadia Hallgren, who also helmed Michelle Obama’s “Becoming”.

“This historic year with Jesse Collins as the first Black executive producer of the Halftime Show brought an opportunity to tell a new story,” said Hallgren in a statement.

“We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”

The Canadian superstar belted out an array of his biggest hits including “Star Boy”, “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face”.

The Weeknd went all out for the performance, which included a choir, violinists and masked backup dancers who took over the entire field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat The Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at the game, becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.