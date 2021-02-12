Aloe Blacc And LeAnn Rimes Team Up For ‘I Do’

Fresh off their “The Masked Singer” run, Aloe Blacc and LeAnn Rimes have reunited.

The two, who competed as the Mushroom and Sun respectively, collaborated on a duet version of “I Do” that was on Blacc’s All Love Everything.

Blacc and Rimes previously had a song together in 2015.

“I was excited to discover that, as the Mushroom, I was sharing the stage with LeAnn Rimes, as the Sun, on ‘The Masked Singer’. After our reveals, we decided to collaborate again and a duet of ‘I Do’ seemed like the perfect song to share,” said Blacc in a press release.

Rimes added, “It was a joy to sing with Aloe again. The last song we recorded together was ‘Spirit of Christmas’ in 2015 for my holiday album, and we reconnected after our experience on ‘The Masked Singer’. ‘I Do’ is such a beautiful song and couldn’t come at a better time. I always love creating with my friend and I’m happy we got to do it yet again.”

Their new duet will also be featured on Rimes’ upcoming album God’s Work, out May 14.

Blacc will be performing the song on the Feb. 15 episode of “The Bachelor”.