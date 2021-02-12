Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Look Back On Writing Vows At A Bar On The Week Of Their Wedding

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are reminiscing on the sweet way they wrote their vows together.

The couple sat down at a bar to pen the important words just days before their March 2018 wedding.

Morris, 30, and Hurd, 34, dropped the video for their first official duet, “Chasing After You”, on Friday.

“I think we wrote them the week of [the wedding]; we went to a bar,” revealed Hurd during the latest episode of “The Bobby Bones Show”. “We sat at the same table. [Morris] was on her laptop and I was writing on my notepad. We wrote our vows in a bar.”

However, the two didn’t actually share their vows with each other until they reached the alter.

Explaining how she wanted her words to be both be sentimental and lighthearted, Morris shared, “I tried to do a mix of really sentimental and obviously a mix of promising him all these things that I will do for him throughout our life together, but I also wanted to add some levity. So I said like, ‘I’ll put up with you constantly watching sports and you put up with me relentlessly watching ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.'”

The couple are parents to 11-month-old son, Hayes Andrew.

Discussing their first single together, Hurd said in a statement, “Maren and I met writing songs and we’ve sung on each other’s records and written together, but this is the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together. It feels like the timing is really perfect and it’s a full circle moment to get to make music together in this way.”