Caitlyn Jenner Shuts Down Rumours She Is Running For Governor Of California

Despite rumours that Caitlyn Jenner was considering a run to become the next governor of California, the reality star and former athlete says she has no such plans.

“Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children,” Sophia Hutchins, Jenner’s manager, told Politico.

RELATED: Watch Kylie Jenner Do Caitlyn Jenner’s Makeup For The First Time Ever

In 2017, Jenner did think about a political role, telling John Catsimatidis on his “CATS Roundtable” New York radio show that she was working to improve the Republican image with LGBTQ issues.

“Over the next six months or so I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody, or are you better off from the inside?” Jenner said via Reuters.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Why She’s Closest To Daughter Kylie

“We are in the process of determining that. But yeah, I would look for a senatorial run.”

Jenner did eventually decided not to run.