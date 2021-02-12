Kendall Jenner Tells Fans They’re Beautiful Just The Way They Are In Motivational Tweet

Kendall Jenner is lifting her fans up with a candid message about the realities of beauty.

The Victoria’s Secret angel has been earning huge praise thanks to her starring role in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMs collection campaign.

While Jenner looked flawless in the shoot, the 25-year-old supermodel wants fans to know that she has bad days too.

Re-tweeting a message from a follower that said life would be easier if they could look like her, Jenner wrote, “i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you!”

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021

She continued, “you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️.”

Earlier in the day, Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new items in the underwear collection, teasing, “V Day is coming 💗.”

The line drops on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).