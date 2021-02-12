‘Bachelor’ Star Lesley Murphy Gives Birth To ‘Healthy And Beautiful’ Baby Girl

Click to share this via email

Lesley Murphy has welcomed her first child with fiancé, Alex Kavanagh.

The former “Bachelor” star took to her Instagram Story to make the announcement on Feb. 12.

“Baby girl Kavanagh is here! She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence,” wrote the reality TV star.

Murphy appeared on season 17 of “The Bachelor” where she competed for Sean Lowe‘s heart.

She later took part in “The Bachelor Winter Games”, coupling up with Dean Unglert.

Murphy began dating Kavanagh in 2018 and the pair announced their engagement in February 2020.

The two revealed they were expecting their first child together in September of last year.

“Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021,” wrote Murphy at the time.